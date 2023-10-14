Child abuse cases rife in Jasikan Municipality – Plan International Ghana 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Jasikan (O/R), Oct 14, GNA- The cases of child abuse are prevalent in the Jasikan Municipality of the Oti Region, Mr Sulemana Hor-Gbana, the Manager, Southern Programme Influencing and Impact Area of Plan International Ghana, has said.

He said cases such as harassment, abuse, violence and neglect were common in the Municipality.

Mr. Hor-Gbana, who made the disclosure at an engagement with the media during the 2023 International Day of the Girl-Child celebration at Jasikan, said a baseline survey in their operational areas in the Municipality have revealed increase in such cases.

He said to prevent such cases, and as part of the Plan International Ghana Country Strategy, there was the need to collaborate and work closely with every stakeholder at the community and district levels.

He said stakeholders, including the caregivers and parents, ought to come on board to fight the menace, which had the tendency to destroy the future of the children.

Mr. Hor-Gbana said state institutions that the Constitution had mandated to protect and champion the course of children must lead the process.

He said the stakeholders should pull their resources together to achieve a better result.

Meanwhile, a Communiqué issued by Adolescent Girls and read by Miss Catherine Sesenu of Kute R.C JHS, said child labour, child marriage and sexual harassment by male teachers remained pervasive in all communities across the municipality, robbing young girls of their childhood and educational opportunities.

Miss Sesenu, therefore, called for community involvement and support services from the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development for girls and adolescents who have experienced abuse or exploitation.

She said counseling, rehabilitation and reintegration should be available to help these girls recover and lead fulfilling lives.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

