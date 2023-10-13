Speaker Bagbin commiserates with former President Kufuor

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Oct 13, GNA – The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Kingsford Bagbin, Thursday commiserated with former President John Agyekum Kufuor at his Peduase residence, on the demise of his wife, Theresa.

The Speaker expressed Parliament’s deepest sympathies to the former President and the family and lauded him for being a good husband throughout their 62 years of marriage.

He signed the Book of Condolence, in which he described the late First Lady as “Mother Therasa, who has done a lot, but which many did not know because of her nature and character… but those of us privileged, knew all that.”

“It is painful and sad that she will not be seen again.”

Speaker Bagbin explained that Parliament’s late visit was due to the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, however, Mr Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader, took the lead to commiserate with the family.

“The delegation from Parliament is now visiting because of the conference. I came with the Minority Caucus due to other important engagements of the Majority Leader and Deputy Majority Leader.”

He pledged Parliament’s support for a successful burial.

“Please, be assured that Parliament is with you. You are among the few Presidents in Africa that treasure Parliament,” Speaker Bagbin said.

He presented a truckload of bottled water and an envelope to the former President, who expressed appreciation to the delegation for the visit.

Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings also commiserated with President Kufuor.

Mrs Theresa Aba Kufuor, born on October 25, 1935, died on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at age 87.

A one-week observation was held in her remembrance on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at Peduase.

She was a member of a well-known family from Odumase in the Bono Region and a retired nurse midwife.

She lived most of her working life in the United Kingdom after her studies at the Radcliffe Infirmary, Oxford, and Paddington General Hospital in London.

She qualified as a state-certified midwife with a certificate in premature nursing.

She was the last born of her parents.

She and former President Kufuor got married in 1962 and were blessed five children.

The final funeral rites will be at the Forecourt of the State House, in Accra, on November 16.

It will continue in Kumasi on November 18 after which she would be laid to rest on November 19, 2023.

GNA

