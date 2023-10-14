Self-examination helps to fight breast cancer — UGMC midwife 

By Kingsley Mamore

Pai-Katanga(O/R) Oct 14, GNA- Madam Ema Akua Amoah, a midwife from the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC) says monthly self-breast examination was the surest way to ensure early detection and treatment of breast cancer.

Speaking at a breast cancer education awareness in Pai-Katanga, a suburb of Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, she expressed worry over increasing incidents of late diagnoses of breast cancer cases in the country and called for concerted efforts at addressing the disease.

She noted that this year’s theme ” No one should face breast cancer alone”, served as a reminder for providers to consider the many ways they could partner with patients and families in the prevention, detection and treatment of breast cancer.

Madam Amoah told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the goal was to strive and put breast cancer education and awareness, treatment and care at the forefront of the Municipal’s health agenda.

Mr Amin Abdul Muttalib, Krachi East Municipal Director of Health, advised that beyond the monthly self-examination, a clinical breast examination once in two-years for women under the age of forty years and once every year for those above forty years is important.

He urged women not to fear screening for breast cancer since early detection can help save lives.

He expressed appreciation to Smiling Heart Foundation, Ghana Health Service and Dambai College of Education for the partnership to educate and screen for breast cancer in the Municipality.

Mr Kanjo Yaw, Deputy Coordinating Director of the Krachi East Municipal Assembly on behalf of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), advised that anyone with a family history of any form of cancer should undergo regular clinical examination in addition to self-examination.

The MCE urged women to be advocates of their own health by opting for regular clinical examination.

Mr Bernard Aborkugya Mensah, commended the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Smiling Heart Foundation for the initiative, called on women especially to ensure they have their breasts screened for the three-day activities.

The event was put together by Mr Michael Yaw Gyato, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2020 party’s parliamentary candidate, to commemorate the breast cancer awareness month taking place this October across the World.

“Many have died as victims of breast cancer because they did not go for early treatment. Instead of seeking medical attention, most people blame the sickness on evil spirit and all manner of superstition, and they resort to prayer and other spiritual solutions,” he noted in his speech at the ceremony.

Hundreds of women in the constituency took advantage of the programme to participate in the free medical screening exercise, which includes a sugar levels test, screening for hepatitis B, breast cancer screening and blood pressure checks all for free.

GNA

