Keta MP organises free ear screening for students 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (V/R) Oct. 13, GNA-Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Keta in the Volta Region, has organised a free ear screening exercise for students in the constituency.

The exercise, in collaboration with the Keta Municipal Health Directorate and Centre for Hearing and Speech Service (CHSS) at the Department of Special Education from the University of Winneba, was aimed at reducing the number of ear-related cases among children in the area.

Dr Emmanuel Acheampong, the Coordinator and a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Special Education, Faculty of Behavioral Science at the University of Winneba, disclosed to the GNA that students with severe ear cases would be given medications.

“We have targeted to screen about 2,000 students on various ear problems within the period.”

He further indicated that the ear served as an important organ that aided in communication, “and its malfunctioning affects the whole human body system.”

“In education, ear and hearing play a very vital role so if students cannot hear properly, he or she is cut off,” he added.

Mr Gakpe, on his part, expressed appreciation to the organisers for the support.

He urged parents to assist their children in the exercise, and ensure regular exercise and check-ups for their well-being.

Mr Gakpe said the screening exercise for the young ones was also aimed at improving quality education in the area.

“We expect the exercise to take place in all basic schools in the constituency.”

GNA

