The funeral rites of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, are underway at the Ga Mantse Palace in Accra amid the firing of muskets, drumming and dancing.

The Queen Mother of the Ga State who died in December 2022, will be buried tomorrow Saturday, October 28, 2023, after a state burial.

The Ghana News Agency’s Photojournalist, Nii Martey M. Botchway has captured some scenes from the ceremony.

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email