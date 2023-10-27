Ga Manye’s funeral: shops close in solidarity with Ga State

Business in Accra slows down as traders close their shops ahead of the final funeral rites of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

While a significant number of traders had opened their shops for business, most of them had locked up theirs in solidarity with the Ga state.

At CMB, for example, only a handful of traders were spotted as they went about their business, while the usual vehicular traffic that plagues the Central Business District (CBD) seems to have disappeared.

The Ghana News Agency’s Photojournalist, Nii Martey M. Botchway who was in the CBD reports that less than a third of shops were opened for business.

