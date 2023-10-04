Salaria Eyemed opens new office, promises improved and excellent service

By Edward Williams

Ho, Oct. 04, GNA – Dr Abraham Gaitu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Salaria Eyemed, a subsidiary of KEM Groupe, says the clinic will offer excellent and improved eye care services to clients with the hope of meeting their expectations.

He said Salaria Eyemed had over the years been committed to the provision of quality eye care services to all social classes and was guided by their core values.

Dr Gaitu, speaking at the opening of the new office located in Ho, said over the past five and half years, they had served over 10,000 walk-in clients and

conducted many outreach programmes within the Ho Municipality and beyond.

He said they had also conducted outreach programmes at Sokode, Amedzofe, Adidome, Taviefe, Honuta, Keta, Sogakope, and many more communities.

Dr Gaitu said as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, the facility had instituted “The Salaria 3- Project” aimed at identifying three brilliant but needy children below age 15 with visual problems each month of the year.

“These children will enjoy free eye consultation and free spectacles to help improve their academic performance. We are therefore entreating the public especially teachers to help us identify such children.” he said.

Dr Gaitu said Salaria Eyemed was providing free eye consultation and a 10 per cent discount on all products for adults and for children who were not yet 15 years old.

He said they were also providing free Eye Consultation and a frame and lens package at GH¢299.00 which would run for the whole of the month of October.

Dr Gaitu said they were grateful to the numerous clients, who had become advocates and also for the many referrals made to the facility.

He said the facility currently had a staff strength of seven; five permanent staff and two part-time.

Dr Gaitu envisaged Salaria to become a trailblazer in eyecare services transforming into a state-of-the-art eye hospital in the next five years.

Dr Isaac Boamah, Head of Eye Department, Ho Teaching Hospital, commended the successes chalked in the existence of Salaria Eyemed over the past years and becoming one of the fastest growing eye clinics in the country providing quality services.

