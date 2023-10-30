Rotary Club of Kumasi offer free medical screening to inmates of Manhyia prisons

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi Oct. 30, GNA – The Rotary Club of Kumasi has provided free medical screening for inmates of the Manhyia Prisons in Kumasi.

The club also donated musical instruments as well as drugs to the prisons.

Nana Effah Mensah, the President of the Club, said the gesture was in response to a request made by officials of the prisons, seeking their support.

He said the Club had over the years extended support to the Manhyia Prisons, hence did not hesitate to come around when the request came in.

He said the highlight of the day was the free medical screening and on the spot treatment by doctors onboard to offer the needed health treatment and free support.

The Club President stated that, offering free screening and medical support was part of the six focus areas of Rotary, which guided their projects and interventions.

Nana Effah Mensah, explained that prisoners were not outcasts, but people going through some form of reformation, which needed the support of society.

He thanked partners of the Club for their immense support towards the exercise, specifically mentioning Panacea Pharmaceuticals, Trinity Hospital and the Manhyia Hospital for their unwavering support towards the activities of Rotary club.

Mr Joseph Asabre, the Commander of the Manhyia Prisons, commended the Rotary Club of Kumasi for donating the items and providing them with free medical screening.

He reiterated the call for society to support the reformation processes of prisoners.

“Though government is doing its best to support the inmates, individuals and groups should also come on board and offer a hand. Crime fighting is a shared responsibility,” he stated.

The Rotary Club of Kumasi is the second oldest Rotary Club in Ghana.

It is an association of business and professional leaders who strive to promote goodwill, peace, and understanding around the world by performing community service and promoting ethics.

GNA

