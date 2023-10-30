EPCG Men’s Fellowship delegates’ conference focuses on climate change

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, Oct 30, GNA – The 26th annual National Delegates Conference of Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Ghana (EPCG) Men’s Fellowship, held in Tamale, has called on participants to adopt activities to support the government to reduce climate change.

“Climate change has negatively affected national economies, lives and livelihoods, especially those in vulnerable conditions in the country, “ Mr Foster Agothse, the President of EPCG Men’s Fellowship, said.

The conference on the theme “Revive us Again, Oh Lord, Heal and Restore Us”, was to deliberate on issues that would advance the course of the Men’s Fellowship.

The four-day conference brought together members from Africa and the diaspora, strengthening them spiritually and physically.

It was further to form a strong force to support the growth of the churches, enable them to spread the good news to all on the continent and beyond.

He charged the participants to develop plans which would help carry out activities that would help mitigate climate change.

The EPCG Men’s Fellowship was a founding member of the Pan African Presbyterian Men’s Fellowship (PAPMF), a group that emerged in Kenya at one of the conferences of the East African Presbyterian Men’s Fellowship in 2015.

Professor Gideon Helegbe, Vice Dean, School of Medicine at UDS, who was the guest speaker, urged Christians to be faithful servants in God’s vineyard to become effective and filled in the spirit.

He called on Christian men to exhibit their love to their wives and children by being responsible fathers.

Mr Sule Salifu, Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive, whose speech was read on his behalf, appealed to Christians to contribute significantly to government’s development initiatives to move the country forward.

GNA

