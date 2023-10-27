Rocket strikes Egyptian city of Taba, six people wounded

Cairo, Oct. 27, (dpa/GNA) – A rocket is reported to have hit Egypt near the border with Israel, according to an Egyptian media report early Friday.

The Egyptian news website Al-Qahera News reported that six people were injured in the overnight incident in the city of Taba near the border with Israel. No further details were given.

It was unclear whether it was a rocket fired by the Israeli military, which is currently conducting a massive bombardment of the Gaza Strip in response to the October 7 terrorist attack by Islamist militants from the Hamas movement.

The Israeli army said the incident was being investigated.

GNA

