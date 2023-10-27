China wants to ‘reduce misunderstanding’ with Washington, says Wang

Washington, Oct. 23, (dpa/GNA) – China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday said that Beijing wants to “reduce misunderstanding and misjudgement” with Washington, ahead of a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In comments to the press ahead of a meeting with Blinken in Washington, Wang said that relations between the China and the US must be put back on a healthy, stable and sustainable path.

What is right and what is wrong is not based on who has “the stronger arm or a louder voice, but if one behaves in a way that is consistent with the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, consistent with international law and basic norms of international relations, and consistent with the climate of the times,” the chief diplomat said through an interpreter.

Blinken said he agreed with what the Chinese minister said and that he was looking forward “to constructive conversations over the next two days.”

Wang’s visit was due to end on Saturday.

Relations between the US and China have been strained by a raft of issues, including China’s backing of Russia’s war in Ukraine, threats from Beijing against Taiwan and ongoing trade disputes.

Recently, the countries have worked to improve their relations with more frequent visits by government representatives.

Observers have been expecting for some time that there could be a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Asia-Pacific Summit (APEC), due to be held in San Francisco in November.

However, the White House has remained cautious publicly and it remains unclear whether Xi will attend.

Biden has repeatedly hinted that there could be talks between him and Xi this year. The two last met in 2022 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia. Xi did not travel to G20 summit in India in September.

GNA

