Rocket alert in Israel, Germany’s Baerbock heads to shelter

Tel Aviv, Oct 13, (dpa/GNA) – Rockets were fired towards Tel Aviv, triggering Israel’s Iron Dome defence system, and sending many in the coastal metropolis to take shelter.

One was German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her delegation. She is one of several senior political figures from around the world, visiting Israel in a show of solidarity.

She took shelter along with the family members of German citizens, who were abducted in raids by Hamas at the weekend, according to delegation sources. The alert ended 15 minutes later.

A rocket hit a residential area in the city centre of Rehovot near Tel Aviv, Israeli media reported. Shrapnel from the rocket injured a woman who was taken to hospital, according to the Magen David Adom rescue service.

Hamas, which rules Gaza, unleashed a large-scale attack on Israel over the weekend, prompting rolling Israeli strikes against the densely populated enclave.

GNA

