Road Ministry terminates upgrading contract of 13.7 kilometre Duayaw-Nkwanta-Bomaa stretch

By Dennis Peprah

Bomaa (A/R), Oct. 17, GNA – The Ministry of Roads and Highways has terminated the contract on the upgrading of the 13.71 kilometre Duayaw-Nkwanta-Bomaa road in the Ahafo Region being executed by Alexiboam Construction Limited.

The Government awarded the road project at a cost of GhC801,818.64 in 2022 and was expected to be completed within 18 months.

However, the contractor failed to commence work on the project, much to the frustration of the residents of Bomaa and its surrounding communities in the Tano North Municipality.

Dr. Freda Prempeh, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency at Bomaa, said the Road Ministry had finalised processes for the contract to be re-awarded to another contractor very soon.

Prior to the termination of the contract, Dr. Prempeh, also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North, gave the contractor a seven-day ultimatum to be on site, but he (contractor) did not report.

The MP, therefore, advised the residents and commercial drivers operating on the stretch to be extra patient and cooperate with the Government, saying “very soon you will see another contractor on site.”

Dr. Prempeh gave the advice when she inaugurated electricity extension projects to four communities in the Municipality.

The MP facilitated the extension of the electricity projects to the Asantesua, Mamponteng, Domeabra and Dagyamamu communities, which were now connected to the national grid.

She told the residents at separate durbars held at the beneficiary communities that the Alexiboam Construction Limited had failed the Government in the execution of the project, and assured that the project would be completed on schedule.

Meanwhile, Dr. Prempeh had engaged a local contractor who had begun reshaping portions of the road, which had become deplorable, to facilitate the movements of the people for the progress of their economic activities.

GNA

