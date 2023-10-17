Akosombo dam spillage: Adidome Flood victims appeal for government intervention

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Adidome (V/R), Oct. 17, GNA – Residents in Adidome and its neighbouring communities, one of the hardest hit areas in the Akosombo Dam spillage, have called on the Government to urgently respond to their needs for relief items.

They say the situation kept worsening by the day and further delays could worsen their plight.

Mr Agorti James, the Assemblyman for Awakpedome Electoral Area, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), disclosed that the flood situation was getting intense and the need for government to map out measures to save the residents seem to be the last resort.

He said 26 households and three shops had already been submerged in the flood, leaving over 200 residents stranded.

Mr Agorti added that the Tsetsekpo D/A Basic School, which was the only educational facility in the enclave, submerged in the flood.

He appealed to the Government to quicken measures in bringing relief to the residents.

Mrs Irene Adamah from Apetorgborkope, a resident, said all the houses in her community were in water and her family had to find shelter from other relatives in Adidome.

Mr Christopher Kofi Seddoh, a victim from Sakome, lamented that his farm was affected, making him lose all his crops to the flood.

He also indicated that since the flood, he was left with only one shirt, which he had been wearing for the past two weeks.

“The situation here is getting worse every day. The Government should come to our aid, we plead for support,” Mr. Seddoh cried.

As the floods take over more houses and farms in Adidome, Old Bakpa, Mafi Adakpa, Wenu, Aziewa, Feli Logo, Awakpedome among other communities, the residents remain hopeful that the Government would provide them with enough support to see them through the challenging moments.

GNA

