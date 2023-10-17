Peaceful nature of National Chief Imam promoting national harmony – Mahama

By Samira Larbie

Accra, Oct 17, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama says the National Chief Imam’s peaceful disposition is promoting national harmony.

He said the Imam’s frequent courtesy visits and interactions with other faith-based organisations had sustained the peace between Muslims and Christians.

The former President recounted several incidents that reinforced the peaceful coexistence between Muslims and Christians in the country and said such acts must be sustained.

Mr Mahama made the remarks during the annual Maulid ceremony at the Chief Imam’s residence at Fadama in Accra.

One such event he recounted was the annual Imam Conference, which was held in a church during his tenure as the Vice President of the Republic.

He said such incidents were rarely seen in any part of the world and commended the Chief Imam for the foresight.

The Maulid ceremony is part of other activities the mark the birth of the Noble Prophet Mohammed.

Mr Ben Abdallah Banda, the Chairman of the Hajj Board, also described the National Chief Imam, Dr Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, as a symbol of unity and a beacon of interfaith harmony between Muslims and Christians in the country.

He said the Imam had not only served as a spiritual guide to Muslims, but also exemplified the essence of religious tolerance and cooperation.

In contemporary times, he noted, there was serious division about religion, ethnicity, and politics, which undermined the peace of countries, regions, and states.

However, the Imam’s commitments to interfaith harmony and tolerance sustained the peace in the country.

The Global Peace Index ranked Ghana as the most peaceful country in the subregion as well as the second most peaceful country in Africa in 2022.

Mr Banda said that feat, was achieved due to the exemplary leadership of the Imam and other religious leaders and organisations.

The event witnessed appellations and recitations to the Prophet.

Sermons were also delivered by prominent Imams from Ghana and Nigeria after which some people were honoured.

The National Best Primary School Teacher, Barikisu Suleiman, was also recognised for her award.

Professor Sheikh Ibrahim Ahmed Maqari, the Deputy Chief Imam of Nigeria’s Central Mosque in Abuja, admonished Muslims in Ghana to sustain peace by emulating the Chief Imam’s exemplary life of religious tolerance.

He warned the public against using religious gatherings as political platforms.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

