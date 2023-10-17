Akyem Abakoase Chief celebrates one-year enstoolment with technology fair

By Emelia B. Addae

Akyem Abakoase (E/R), Oct. 17, GNA – Barima Appiah Akromah Acheampong III, Chief of Akyem Abakoase in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region, has celebrated the one-year anniversary of his enstoolment with a science and technology fair.

The fair, on the theme: “Technology, a Must for the Rural Child: Traditional Leadership leads the Way,” was organised with support from the N.A. Kyerema Foundation.

Students from basic schools in Abakoase gathered at the community centre for an exciting fair, showcasing aeroshutter, game development, robotics, 3D design, and printing.

Additionally, the Ghana National Fire Service conducted a firefighting simulation to educate community members and to emphasize the importance of every household securing fire extinguishers.

Barima Acheampong, who was installed in October 2022, expressed his gratitude to God for the protection and a peaceful reign.

He expressed gratitude to the N.A. Kyerema Foundation for organising the technology fair and donating 60 student desks to enhance education.

The desks would be distributed to the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA), Roman Catholic, and Presbyterian basic schools in Abakoase.

The chief encouraged the schoolchildren to take keen interests in the shows, with the hope that they would consider enrolling in STEM schools after completing junior high school.

Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education promotes critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and the skill to create innovative solutions.

The Ministry of Education has successfully established and fully operationalised seven STEM schools in Ghana.

Madam Matilda Akosua Serwaa Acheampong Wilson, a Computer Scientist at the University of Ghana Computer Science Department, and the guest speaker, said: “It is not only academicians who make a country but the intervention of technologists and skill-oriented people.”

Nana Agyei Kyerema, the Chief Executive Officer of the N. A. Kyerema Foundation, emphasised the foundation’s commitment to empowering the youth through science, technology, and community initiatives.

The focus of science and technology was to narrow the growing divide between children in underprivileged communities and those in urban areas, he said.

GNA

