Ouattara’s last-gasp strike secures Kotoko’s first win of the season against Accra Lions

Accra, Oct. 10, GNA – Substitute Kalo Ouattara scored in second half added time as Asante Kotoko secured a1-0 victory against Accra Lions in a matchweek four encounter played at Accra Sports Stadium.

It was the first victory for the Porcupine Warriors as they pipped Accra Lions to secure maximum points as they now occupy 10th position on the league table with five points.

Coach Prosper Ogum Nartey’s side made a good start to the game, keeping Accra Lions on the back foot and creating most of the chances, with Kotoko striker Steven Mukuala looking lively upfront.

Richmond Lamptey nearly put Asante Kotoko ahead with a ferocious left-foot drive from 30 yards in the 28th minute, but Accra Lions goalkeeper pulled off a brilliant save.



The first half was much more tactical, with Accra Lions trying to play from the back but being reluctant to attack as the first half ended goalless.

Asante Kotoko started the second half on the front foot, and winger Peter Amidu should have struck them in front, but his close-range finish was saved by Daniel Afful.

Accra Lions stuck to the tactics of playing from the back, which nearly cost them on several occasions, but Kotoko couldn’t capitalise.

The introduction of Justice Blay, Kalo Ouattara, and Benard Somuah changed the game for Kotoko, as they looked the more likely side to take the lead.

The Porcupine Warriors did take the lead with virtually the last kick of the game as Ouattara tapped home from close range from a corner kick.

