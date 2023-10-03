Five Bulgarian Films to Be Screened at CinEast 2023 Festival

Sofia, Oct 3 (BTA/GNA) – Five Bulgarian films are included in the selection of the CinEast 2023 film festival dedicated to Central and Eastern European cinema in Luxembourg, the National Film Centre said on its website on Tuesday.

These are the films Blaga’s Lessons, Mother, The Art of Falling, and the two co-productions, The Last Seagull (Bulgaria/Finland) and Citizen Saint (Georgia/France/Bulgaria), which is the Georgian bid for the foreign-language Oscar.

The festival is being held for the 16th time, and this year’s focus is cinema from Ukraine. From October 5 to 22, selected films from Albania, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Kosovo, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Ukraine will be screened in over 12 venues in and around Luxembourg.

BTA/GNA

