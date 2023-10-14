NPRA to organise National Pension Fair 

Patience Gbeze

Accra, Oct. 14, GNA -The National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), as part of its quest to improve informal pension coverage in Ghana and ensure holistic pension literacy among the populace, is organising its third National Pensions Awareness Week in Accra.

The move is to educate and sensitise both formal and informal sector workers on pension matters.

As part of the week’s celebrations, the Authority would organise a Fair on Pensions under the theme: “My Pension; My Future” and it will be organised alongside symposia to provide pension knowledge to participants.

The fair is expected to provide a platform for identifiable groups, such as, the Driver Unions, Market Women, Ghana Hairdressers and Beauticians Association Tailors and Dressmakers Association, Ghana Hoteliers Association, the Ghana Enterprise Agency and other Individual self-employed to formulate pension schemes for members.

An official statement signed by Nana Sifa Twum, the Head of Corporate Affair, said the fair, which will open at 1000 hours each day from Monday, October 23 to Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at the Forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly is free to participate.

“All Pension Scheme providers among other stakeholders are showcasing their pension products and services to the public to explain and encourage all workers to enrol on pension schemes,” it added.

The statement said those already on pension schemes will be guided to enhance their pension benefits when they retire to help alleviate old-age poverty.

It said the NPRA places high importance on pensions for all Ghanaians as provision of Pension has now become a human rights issue under the United Nations Convention.

“Pension Schemes have now become the necessary substitute as an old-age security system for the aged, and also as a modern mechanism to provide retirement income to the aged for maintenance of their standard of living,” it said.

The statement, therefore, encouraged self-employed and all employees to take advantage of the event to ensure their retirement income security.

