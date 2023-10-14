Joseph Agbeko Foundation hope to unearth talents in amateur boxing  

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR) Oct. 14, GNA-The Joseph Agbeko Foundation, in collaboration with J.J. Rawlings Foundation, would organise amateur and juvenile boxing tournaments to promote and improve boxing in the country.

The move was to unearth more talents in the field of boxing to represent Ghana in future sporting activities.

Mr Joseph Agbeko, the Chief Executive Officer of Joseph Agbeko Foundation, in an interview with Ghana News Agency, said the idea was to promote boxing in the youth for a brighter future.

“I think unearthing the young talents in boxing is a way to give back to my people,” he said.

Mr Joseph Agbeko, a former IBF World Supper Bantamweight Champion, commended the late President Jerry John Rawlings for the roles he played in promoting sports in the country.

He further explained that the promotion would hold a boxing night dubbed “Joseph Agboko Fight Night” which would be held at the Holy Trinity Hotel in Sogakope on November 3.

Mr Agbeko revealed that the participating amateur and juvenile boxers would compete in categories such as Light Heavy Weight and others.

“I aim to give back life and hope to the hopeless, the vulnerable, socially misfit children, among others through the area of boxing.”

Kamaldin Mohamed, an amateur boxer from the Joseph Agbeko Foundation, expressed excitement over the opportunity and thanked Mr Joseph Agbeko for the move.

He pledged to give his best to achieve more success in sports.

They also appealed to individuals and corporate organisations to help get the best to enable them to become future leaders.

