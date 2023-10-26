NPP Presidential primaries: 634 delegates in Akan constituency to vote  

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Oct. 26, GNA- Some 634 delegates in the Akan Constituency are expected to cast their votes during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential primaries slated for November 4.

The figure includes 10 Council of Elders, one Founding member, 17 Constituency Executives, 36 Electoral Area Co-ordinators and 570 Polling Station Executives.

Mr Abdul Sataru Merigah, the Akan NPP Constituency Secretary, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in an interview at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He said the Kadjebi-Asato Senior High School (KASEC) had been selected as the venue for the event and advised all delegates to ensure a peaceful process.

Mr Merigah said, “The election is a family one, so let us stand united after November 4.”

Mr Frank Worlanyo, a delegate told the GNA, that there was a need to rebrand the Party by voting non-Akan personalities to lead the NPP in the Elections 2024.

He said this would demystify the notion that the Party is an Akan Party.

Mr Eric Hehemekpe, the Freetown Electoral Area Co-ordinator, called for transparency, a free and fair election since it was an internal election.

He said this would help keep the Party together, prevent hatred and further breakaway after the election, therefore, twisting the Party’s effort of breaking the eight.

GNA

