NPP Flagbearership Race: Bawumia will win – Prof. Nyarko

Dominic Antwi Agyei

Nyankyerenease (Ash), Oct. 12, GNA – Professor Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has predicted that the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, will be the next flagbearer to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said he was confident that Dr. Bawumia would lead the NPP into the 2024 general election.

“There’s no doubt about the Vice President winning the flagbearer position of the Party. This was demonstrated on August 26, where he won by 68 percent of the votes at the super delegates conference. Looking at the gap between Dr. Bawumia and the person who placed second, it shows clearly that nothing is going to change on November 4,” he said.

Prof. Nyarko was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Nyankyerenease, after the commissioning of a two-unit kindergarten (KG) block for the Nyankyerenease Methodist Basic School.

According to him, Dr. Bawumia had the qualities, experience and the leadership skills to lead the NPP to break the eight-year rule limit experienced by political parties since 1992.

“The Vice-President has demonstrated this during his time as in office, so it clearly shows that he has the qualities, experience and the leadership skills to lead the Party to ‘break the eight’,” he noted.

Prof. Nyarko said the Vice President had overtime gained better understanding of the national economic situation.

He added that although all the aspirants were good presidential materials, and had proven records in the country’s political space, it would be in the supreme interest of the party, if delegates endorsed the Vice President to lead the NPP into the 2024 election.

The Lawmaker appealed to the aspirants to run a decent campaign devoid of insults to help maintain unity and stability in the Party.

According to him, they were all under one political party with the same vision of breaking the eight year rule limit.

The NPP will be going to the polls on November 4, 2023 to elect its flagbearer for the next presidential election 2024.

GNA

