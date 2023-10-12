EP. Church, Edem Congregation presents used clothing to Adaklu Social Welfare

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Kodzobi (V/R), Oct. 12, GNA – The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Edem Congregation at Adaklu Kodzobi has donated a large quantity of used clothing to the Adaklu District Directorate of the Department of Social Welfare.

The clothing, contributed by individual members of the church, are to be distributed to the aged, the poor and vulnerable in the district.

Catechist Emmanuel Nyatsikor, in charge of the congregation who made the donation on behalf of the Church said it was their social responsibility towards alleviating the suffering of the needy in society.

He said the Church as ambassadors of Christ Jesus should propagate the gospel in word and deed as done by Christ.

He entreated Christians to eschew greed and selfishness and emulate the shining example of the early Christians as recorded in the book of Acts.

Catechist Nyatsikor said the early Christians were loving, selfless, compassionate, and kind.

He stated that they were united in heart and mind and what they owned individually were shared among them.

Mrs Susan Akortia, Adaklu District Director of the Department of Social Welfare, receiving the items was full of praise for the Church saying it was their second time donating to the Department.

She appealed to other religious organisations and philanthropists to emulate the shining example of the Church.

Present was Mr Sylvanus Plaha, Adaklu District Coordinating Director.

