Korley Klottey Municipal Assembly to generate GHC18 million in IGF for 2024

By Paul Eduarko Richardson/ Jibril Abdul Mumuni

Accra, Oct. 12, GNA – The Korley Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) is to generate GH 18.1 million cedis in Internally Generated Fund for the 2024 financial year.

This will be done through several sources, including property rate, basic rate, fees, fines, licenses, land and rent.

Mr. Frank Assimeng, Senior Budget Analyst of the Assembly, said property rate was projected to generate the highest amount – GHC 6.8 million cedis.

“We are going to organise massive task force exercises so that management will go out to be able to see how the revenue collectors are

performing. Those are the things we want to put in place in 2024 to increase our IGF,” he said.

He said this on the sidelines of the Greater Accra Regional Budget Hearing hosted by Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Conference Room on Wednesday.

The event was held to hear the budget briefing of three Assemblies – Korle Klottey, Ayawaso East, and Ayawaso North Municipal Assemblies.

The regional hearing is an annual exercise that gives Assemblies the opportunity to take stock of their gains and examine their challenges.

It also enables the Assemblies to take steps to prioritise their needs to maximise the use of limited resources in addressing pressing development issues.

Mr. Assimeng said KoKMA exceeded its revenue targets for 2022 as it collected a total of GH14 million cedis against a budgeted amount of GH13.7 million cedis.

He said the Assembly intended to allocate its 2024 projected IGF on a number of projects.

The projects include construction of zonal council offices at Adjabeng and Osu, refuse lifting, collection and clean up exercises, and provision of toilet facilities.

The budget item for the sanitation sector according to Mr. Assimeng is the highest expenditure item.

Mr. Samuel James Nii Adjei Tawiah, Municipal Chief Executive for KoKMA, urged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to explore alternatives to generate revenue for their assemblies to enhance service delivery.

