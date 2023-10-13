Nigerian troops kill at least 50 suspected gunmen in operations

ABUJA, Oct. 13, (Xinhua/GNA) – At least 50 suspected gunmen, were killed in various operations by government troops in Nigeria’s northern region in the past week, the military said on Thursday.

Edward Buba, the spokesman for the military, told reporters in the national capital of Abuja, that 114 others were detained during the operations across the northern region within the period. The troops also rescued at least 49 victims of kidnapping in the northeastern part of the country, Buba said, adding some leaders of the Boko Haram group and the Islamic State’s West Africa Province surrendered, laying down their arms due to the superior firepower of the military.

Armed attacks have been a primary security threat in Nigeria’s northern and central regions, leading to deaths and kidnappings in recent months.

GNA

