NGO donates to Zanlerigu schools following GNA’s reports 

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Zanlerigu, (U/E), Oct. 13, GNA – The Nongzoya Foundation, a non-government organistion based in Norway, has donated 75 dual desks to the Zanlerigu Junior High School (JHS) in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region.

In addition, it donated 2,400 exercise books, textbooks, two television sets, cultural costumes, school uniforms, bags, footballs among other things to Junior High, Primary and Kindergarten (KG) schools in the area.

The items, worth over GH₵60,000, is to facilitate teaching and learning.

This was after Ghana News Agency’s reports highlighted the struggles of students having to sit on broken furniture supported by cement blocks while others sat on the bare floor to read and write.

On March 2, 2023, GNA visited the schools and reported about a furniture deficit, denying some of the pupils the opportunity to sit on chairs to learn, and therefore negatively affecting academic work.

Mr David Nagbila, the Local Coordinator of Nongzoya Foundation, presenting the items to the Nabdam Education Directorate at the Zanlerigu JHS, said the vision of the Foundation was to inculcate academic excellence in the young ones in the Zanlerigu Community.

Though the Foundation, since 2007, had been donating to the schools, the problem of furniture deficit as highlighted by the Ghana News Agency triggered the current donation, he said.

Mr Nagbila described the gesture as a “massive donation ever” by the Foundation saying; “We hope that this donation will bring academic improvement and standard of education in the community.”

Ms Mary-Magdalene Wompakeah, the Nabdam District Education Director, said the items would help make a positive impact on the pupils by creating a conducive environment for them to learn.

“Today is a great day, a day of joy, a day we have never dreamt of and it has come to pass, I stand here on behalf of the Director General of the Ghana Education Service, the Regional Director and on my own behalf to express our gratitude to Nongzoya Foundation for the donation.”

She said education was paramount to the development of every nation and the gesture would go a long way to empower students and enhance their academic performance.

She called on the headteachers of the schools to make good use of the items to improve teaching and learning.

Mr Bruce Ayine Akolgo, the Headteacher of Zanlerigu Primary School, commended the Foundation for its support.

“Human wants are unlimited and though we are very much grateful for this donation to us, it is our hope that when we appeal to you for help you will do us the honour,” he added.

