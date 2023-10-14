Market women at Keta appeal for proper drainage

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), Oct.14, GNA – Business women at the Keta Market in the Volta Region have appealed to the government and other authorities to address the drainage challenges in the market.

The move, according to them, would help ease the flow of water in and around the market.

Madam Rejoice Klutsey, the Keta Market Queen, briefing the Ghana News Agency, described the situation as frustrating and needed an urgent attention.

“We have been calling on the authorities ever since, now we are in a worse situation,” she said.

She said most parts of the market were flooded after a downpour that lasted for about four hours on Wednesday, October 11.

Madam Klutsey stated that the drainage system in the market was very poor and must be reconstructed.

“Everyone is walking in the stagnant waters; we don’t see the benefit of the dues we always pay to the authorities,” she complained.

She also appealed to individuals, corporate organisations, philanthropists, and the government to help solve the challenges to help boost their economic activities.

Mr Akorli James-Ocloo, the Assembly Member of the area, told the GNA that his team, together with officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) at Keta, had since visited the affected areas to assess the situation.

He urged the public to remain calm as they called on NADMO and the Municipal engineers to suggest better solutions to the challenges.

