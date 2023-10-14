ActionAid Ghana marks International Day of the Girl-Child in Tamale

By Solomon Gumah/ Paulina Emefa Anani

Tamale, Oct 14, GNA – ActionAid Ghana, an international NGO, has commemorated this year’s International Day of the Girl-Child in Tamale with a call on stakeholders to safeguard the rights of girls.

Mrs Esther Boateng, Northern Regional Programmes Manager of ActionAid Ghana, speaking during the event at the Tamale Girls’ SHS, said it was a platform to advocate for the full rights of girls.

She said: “This year, ActionAid and collaborators are celebrating this day on the theme: “Promoting Girls’ Education and Leadership”. This theme is crucial to the work we do as an organisation in the empowerment of girls, especially on leadership.”

She added that the event was also aimed at highlighting the challenges confronting girls in their development and the need to address gender inequalities, discrimination and violence against girls.

Mrs Boateng encouraged the students to take their studies more seriously and to see themselves as leaders capable of transforming their own lives and society at large.

A United Nations General Assembly resolution 66/170, passed on December 19, 2011, declared October 11, as the day to celebrate the girl-child.

This year’s celebration was on the theme: “Invest in Girls’ Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well – being”.

Hajia Katumi Natogmah Attah, Northern Regional Director of Education, encouraged the students not to allow their humble beginnings to deter them from dreaming big and working hard to attain their goals and aspirations.

She entreated them to take advantage of the available facilities, projects and programmes put in place by the government to adequately prepare themselves for the mantle of leadership in future.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mrs Vicentia Aboagye, Northern Regional Coordinator of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service, advised the students not to engage in premarital and unprotected sex, and said it could result in teenage pregnancy and other sexually transmitted infections.

She called on them to report any encounter of abuse and molestation to the Police to ensure their safety.

Mrs Alhassan Bushira, Northern Regional Director, Department of Gender, told the students to make education their priority by dedicating time and resources to learning to achieve their goals.

Madam Aisha Asumah, Headmistress of Tamale Girls’ SHS, who was represented at the event, commended ActionAid Ghana for engaging the students to celebrate this year’s International Day of the Girl-Child, saying it would help inspire them to rise for greatness.

GNA

