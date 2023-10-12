Mains electricity in Gaza has gone out

Oct 12 (BBC/GNA) – Mains electricity has gone out in Gaza after its sole power station ran out of fuel.

Since Hamas’s attack at the weekend, Israel has imposed a siege of Gaza, cutting its supplies of electricity, fuel, food, goods and water.

It means people in Gaza will rely on generators for electricity – if they have the fuel to run them.

Gaza resident Kamal Mashharawi spoke to the BBC [a short time ago] from a basement shelter with 45 people in.

“It’s very difficult – we don’t have water, we don’t have internet, we don’t have electricity,” he says.

His children are injured and his lungs hurt. Kamal has lost a few members of his family but is unable to contact the others because the internet is out.

“We tried to make road trips to the nearest supermarket but it was unsafe because of the explosions,” he tells Newshour.

On the phone, Kamal says his heart is beating as he looks for the next strike, thinking “am I the next person?”

“I don’t think civilians deserve to die – they should be left out of the conflict,” he says.

“I can’t really blame Hamas, I can’t really blame Israel, but I say that we civilians are affected.

“We are the people who are not part of this conflict and we’re paying it off.”

GNA/Credit: BBC

