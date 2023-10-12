Libya calls for comprehensive plan for post-disaster management, reconstruction

TRIPOLI, Oct. 11, (Xinhua/GNA) – President of the Libyan Presidency Council, Mohamed al-Menfi, on Tuesday urged a comprehensive plan for post-disaster management and reconstruction in eastern Libya, which was recently hit by deadly floods

“The president stressed a set of recommendations that would help in the rebuilding process, including a post-disaster management team of experts and specialists,” said a statement issued by the Presidency Council.

Al-Menfi also emphasized the need for a clear and detailed plan for managing the aftermath of the disaster, and the reconstruction. On Sept. 10, Mediterranean storm Daniel triggered the largest and worst floods in decades in Libya.

Thousands of people were killed and went missing, while the region’s infrastructure was severely damaged.

GNA

