Ghana WASH Journalists Network signs MoU with World Vision Ghana

Accra, Oct. 12, GNA – The Ghana WASH Journalists Network, a grouping of journalists interested in water, sanitation and hygiene issues, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the World Vision Ghana to sustain advocacy campaigns to accelerate access to WASH services for the citizens.

The agreement would also allow the Network to demand from duty bearers actions to enhance efforts towards the attainment of the targets enshrined in the sustainable development goals by 2030.

Mr Justice Lee Adoboe, National Coordinator of GWJN and Mr Joshua Baidoo, Director of Integrated Programmes at World Vision Ghana signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions.

Among others the agreement would scale up the working relationship between WVI and GWJN toward supporting Ghana’s efforts to achieve universal WASH coverage.

Mr Adoboe underscored the important advocacy role the Network could play between end users of WASH facilities and the policy and decision makers to accelerate and ensure sustainable access to safe water and improved sanitation and hygiene services.

He said WASH issues needed to be highlighted continually to ensure policy makers and stakeholders work on the gaps identified and the challenges to meet the WASH set targets by 2030.

On his part, Mr Baidoo emphasized the importance of partnership in meeting the demands of WASH services for the citizens, especially for women and children.

He said World Vision Ghana viewed the MoU as an important step to working together to bring WASH services to the doorstep of citizens by ensuring that

stakeholders work to achieve the goals in the sector.

Established in 2006/7 the Ghana WASH Journalists Network has been playing a leading media advocacy role to ensure that issues of WASH continues continues to receive the necessary attention from policy makersand all stakeholders.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the WASH Project Coordinator, Mr. Cephas Wedam, Cephas Wedam, the Project Coordinator, Enhancing WASH Activity and Mr. Yaw Attah Arhin, the WASH Technical Specialist, at WVG, and the National Executives of GWJN.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

