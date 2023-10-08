Kenyans Mathew Kiplagat, Beatrice Toroitich Win Sofia Marathon, Bulgaria’s Nineva Finishes Second in Women’s Event SOFIA

Sofia, Oct. 8 (BRA/GNA) – Kenyan athletes Mathew Kiplagat and Beatrice Toroitich won the men’s and women’s long-distance event, respectively, at the 40th Wizz Air Sofia Marathon on Sunday. Kiplagat set a record by taking the 42.195 km distance in 2:12:12 hours. Toroitich finished in 2:38:27 hours.

Bulgaria’s Ivaylo Vulev and Marinela Nineva finished seventh and second, respectively. Nineva set a personal record by taking the distance in 2:41:02 hours.

In the 21.0975 km men’s event, the winner is Kenya’s Albert Tonui on 1:05:36 hours. Bulgarian athlete Ismail Senandzhi finished third in 1:06:29 hours. The women’s half-marathon was won by Kenya’s Rebecca Chepkemoi in 1:16:42 hours.

In the 10.5 km distance, the Bulgarian runners won both the men’s and women’s events. The gold went, respectively, to Ivo Balabanov (32.01 minutes) and Devora Avramova (37.24 minutes).

Over 6,000 people from 57 countries ran in the 40th edition of Sofia Marathon, arguably the largest and most popular sport event in the Bulgarian capital. The records on the current route date back to 2020, when Morocco’s Redouan Nouini set the men’s record at 2:13:02 hours and Kenya’s Naom Jebet put the women’s top achievement at 2:28:38 hours.

