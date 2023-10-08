Gaza Strip: Kingdom of Morocco Calls for Emergency Meeting of Arab League Council

Accra, Oct. 8, GNA-On the instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, the Kingdom of Morocco, chair of the current session of the Council of the League of Arab States at ministerial level, called for an emergency meeting of the Council at the level of Arab foreign ministers for Consultation and Coordination on the deterioration of the situation in the Gaza Strip.

The meeting will also look at the outbreak of military actions targeting civilians, as well as for the search for ways to halt this dangerous escalation, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

Intensive consultations are underway for the meeting to be held this week at the headquarters of the League of Arab States in Cairo, the ministry noted in a statement.

Fighting between Israeli forces and the Palestinian group Hamas continued on Sunday following a surprise attack from the resistance movement on Israel in the early hours of Saturday.

Following the attack, the Israeli government declared the beginning of a “long and difficult war,” launching a series of strikes on the Gaza Strip.

