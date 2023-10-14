Kadjebi District Chief Imam laid to rest

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Oct 14, GNA – The mortal remains of the late Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Salifu-Gundogu, the Kadjebi District Chief Imam, have been laid to rest at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

Alhaji Muniru Salifu-Gundogu, a grandson of Gundonaa Asibi of Yendi (a sister to Yaa Naa Andani-Zolikoli of Yendi) was born on September 2, 1935, at Yendi in the Northern region.

Mr. Aziz Abdul Muniru, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Akan Constituency and Son of the late District Chief Imam, disclosed these to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi.

He said Alhaji Salifu-Gundogu, his father, who was an Arabic Scholar started his Arabic schooling in the house since was full of Islamic scholars.

Mr. Muniru said he then moved to Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital to continue his schooling and later had a scholarship to do his advanced level in Egypt.

The former Legislator said after that he then moved to Libya to read his Bachelor in Arabic after which he came to Kadjebi in the late 1970’s.

The late Alhaji Salifu-Gundogu was made District Chief Imam in 1978 and reigned for 45 years.

The former Akan MP said his father wrote two Arabic Books, one entitled “Basic Arabic Language”, Part 1 and 2, which was co-funded by Alhaji Yussif Gomda, and was widely used in Ghana for Arabic teaching.

Mr. Muniru asked the incoming Chief Imam to emulate the late Chief Imam, who loved and preached peace, humility, and was down-to-earth.

“He treated everyone equally without discrimination and rendered good service to mankind,” he said.

Alhaji Salifu-Gundogu, a tailor by profession, left behind 17 children.

A memorial service was held for him on Friday, October 13, 2023, at Kadjebi.

