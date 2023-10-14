NPP delegates in Assin Central cautioned against spreading falsehood

Samuel Ackon

Assin Fosu (C/R), Oct. 14, GNA – A group calling itself ‘The Intellectuals,’ in the Assin Central Constituency branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has cautioned party members against the peddling of falsehood about one Mr Eric Kwadwo Baidoo, an aspiring Parliamentary Candidate.

They said this would allow peace to prevail in the Constituency.

The group said its attention was drawn to some reports that Mr Baidoo was working against Mr Kennedy Adjapong, also an aspiring Presidential candidate of the Party.

At a press conference to debunk the allegations, Mr Frederick Essuman, the leader of the group supporting the candidature of Mr Baidoo, said the aspiring candidate was currently part of Mr Adjapong’s campaign team and supported him with some cash donations.

He said Mr Baidoo donated an amount of GH¢50,000 for the filing of Mr Adjapong’s forms and another GH¢50,000 towards his campaign.

Mr Essuman stated that the cordial relationship that existed between Mr Baidoo and the Presidential aspirant should not be undermined by rumour mongers in the Party, who were setting him against Mr Adjapong.

He also appealed to the leadership of the party to stamp their authority on the current internal wrangling and petty squabbles and unite the party to support Mr Adjapong in his presidential slot.

He pleaded with the delegates to vote massively for Mr Baidoo to become the next MP for the people of the Assin Central Constituency to drive development in the Area.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

