 Juventus Football Academy adding up to Ghana’s hunt for young talents

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Oct. 30, GNA – Just like the Right to Dream Academy, Accra Lions Academy, and many others, the partnership between Serie A side Juventus and former Black Stars midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah adds up to the country’s quest to be a leading football nation on the continent.

The West African side can now boast of Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Kamal Sowah, Abdul Majeed Waris and David Accam all being beneficiaries of its football development.

In recent times, Senegal has taken the barton to become a beacon of grooming young footballers as they’ve been able to conquer the continent in the last few years.

Others say the Senegalese Football Federation seems to be doing something special which certainly puts the future in good shape.

It is right to say Ghana is also on the right path of producing world-class footballers who would represent the various national teams’ years to come, or maybe end its over 40-year trophy drought.

This time not the efforts of only the Ghana Football Association (GFA), but also the involvement of private bodies, mostly former footballers.

“Our mission is to bring the Juventus spirit to the kids in Ghana. We want to instil not just football skills but also values that will guide them through life,” Kwadwo Asamoah said.

He noted that, himself, together with other officials from Juventus were keen on grooming young talents, hence their reason to invest much into the project.

According to him, coaches from the Serie A club, Juventus would be taking the players through a series of training sessions and also grooming them to play in the “Juventus way”.

What has gone into the project so far?

The Juventus Football Academy comes with a high standard pitch, a basketball court, a volleyball court, skating area, restaurant, and a yard for relaxation.

Aside the above mentioned, the facility has a four-classroom space which is estimated to accommodate 20 to 30 people.

Authorities have stated that the Academy would feature in the Juventus Academy World Cup, organised by the Serie A side for academies around the globe and also be served with some benefits.

The Juventus Academy World Cup welcomes thousands of people all over the world to be in Italy to catch a glimpse of the competition.

The last edition of the tournament was in 2019 where 85 teams from 28 nations participated in the competition with a total of 1,004 players and 504 companions present.

What is the Juventus Academy?

The Juventus Academy project was initiated to bring Juventus’ colours, style of play, methods and values in over 50 countries and on every continent around the world.

The project centers on five points, style of play, tactical ability, technical ability, mental factor and emotional and social factor.

It offers both the teaching and development of football skills and educational training, accompanying young players in their growth, from introduction to the game to maturity, and also playing in the Juventus way.

