Accra, Oct. 30, GNA – The Third Meeting of the Third Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 31, at 1000 hours.

Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, in pursuant to Order 37 of the Parliament of Ghana, gave the notice in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency.

GNA

