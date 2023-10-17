Israel weighing other options besides Gaza ground invasion, says army

Tel Aviv, Oct 17, (dpa/GNA) – The Israeli military, says it is considering other options apart from a ground offensive, as it prepares for “the next stages of the war” against the Palestinian organization, Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“Everyone is talking about a ground offensive, but it could be something else,” Israeli army spokesman Richard Hecht said on Tuesday, without providing further details.

Experts have warned of difficult fighting and potentially high losses on both sides, in the event of a ground offensive in the densely populated Gaza Strip, which is ruled by Hamas.

Israel is looking to eliminate the military capabilities, as well as the rule of the Islamists, after the devastating terrorist attacks committed by its fighters in southern Israel on October 7.

Besides launching retaliatory airstrikes on Gaza, the Israeli army has also amassed troops and equipment on the border to the coastal strip.

GNA

