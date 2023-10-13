International Girl-Child Day: Obuasi girls exhibit vocational skills 

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Obuasi (Ash), Oct. 13, GNA – LEAP Sikapa for Girls, an initiative of the LEAP School at Obuasi, has held an exhibition for more than 50 girls trained and equipped with vocational skills in and around Obuasi.

The programme which hosted participants from more than 20 community schools in the Obuasi area, took place on October 11, as part of activities to mark this year’s International Day of the Girl child.

The International Day of the Girl (IDG) – observed annually on 11 October – is a global platform to advocate the full spectrum of girls’ rights.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Digital Generation. Our Generation.”

The event, which was held at the premises of the Leap school, attracted opinion leaders, officials of the Ghana Education Service, chiefs, school children and teachers from some selected schools.

The beneficiaries of the Leap Sikapa for Girls programme, who had been taken through training courses on responsible mining services, IT coding, metal works, carpentry and masonry, food and beverages, as well as a fashion show using a combination of Sikapa products in fashion and beauty -soaps, beads, hair and facials, seized the opportunity to exhibit their products.

Mr Aboagye Ohene Adu, Director of LEAP School speaking at the event paid glowing tribute to his late wife and founder of LEAP Sikapa for Girls, Nana Akua Ohene Adu, for her passion and dedication to empower girls in Obuasi and surrounding communities.

He said the programme focused on empowering girls economically through the provision of free technical and vocational training to prepare them for the job market.

He assured that, as somebody who shared in the vision of his late wife, he would do whatever it took to support Leap Sikapa for Girls.

In a bid to preserve her legacy and honour her memory, a special award, the “Nana Ohene Adu Award”, will be instituted to motivate girls to fully participate in the Leap Sikapa training programmes.

The modalities for the selection of the deserving participants and the nature of the awards are being worked out and would be communicated at the appropriate time.”

Mr Suleyman David, a Deputy Director of Education who represented the Obuasi Municipal Director of Education, said it was the hope of the education directorate to record zero cases of teenage pregnancy during BECE.

He said the education directorate prioritized girl child education, and put in place measures where pregnant girls would not drop out of school but would sit and write their BECE.

This and many things have been lined up by GES to improve girl child education”.

Madam Cecilia Salifu, Assistant Director in charge of Girl Child education eulogised the Leap sikapa for girls programme for the impact it was making on the girl child.

She said the programme had succeeded in empowering girls in and around Obuasi to be economically independent, whiles contributing to preventing teenage pregnancies.

Ms. Rolla Asiedu of the Ghana Geological Survey, who represented women in mining, said it was important to motivate girls to take interest in Science Technology Mathematics and Engineering education.

She said women had now taken over key positions in the mining industry, a field that was hitherto, deemed as a preserve of men.

The LEAP Sikapa for Girls targets girls between the ages of 12 and 22 years in and around Obuasi, who are trained in alternative livelihood projects as sources of survival.

This goes a long way to protect the vulnerable girls from threats of negative socio-economic and illegal mining activities.

GNA

