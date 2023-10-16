HOPSA-Kumasi climaxes Golden Jubilee

A news feature by Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Oct. 16, GNA – Members of the Kumasi branch of the Holy Child Past Students Association (HOPSA) have ended their 50th anniversary celebration with commitment to continue the legacy of empowerment and community service imbibed during their school years.

The atmosphere was alive with nostalgia and jubilation when the old students gathered to climax the Golden Jubilee, which was preceded by a series of activities.

With five decades of shared memories and unbreakable bonds, the occasion was a testament to the enduring spirit of camaraderie that has been nurtured over the years.

The celebration was not just a commemoration of years gone by, but an affirmation of the values and principles instilled in each student during their time at the Holy Child School, Cape Coast and Holy Child College, Takoradi.

The members earlier undertook community outreach projects, which included donation of sanitary towels to the students of Ayeduase Roman Catholic JHS and Ejisuman SHS.

They also visited inmates at the Kumasi Females Prison.

The grand celebration commenced with thanksgiving Mass at the All Saints Catholic Church at Fankyenebra, Kumasi to set the tone for reflection, gratitude, and renewed connections.

Hundreds of old students gathered in unity to celebrate the institutions that shaped their lives as intercessory prayers were offered for past students, who had passed away.

The festivities continued at the residence of Professor and Mrs. Baffoe-Bonnie where members interacted, danced and shared fond memories while enjoying sumptuous meals.

Some members who played pivotal roles in the growth and success of the Association were honored.

They included Mrs. Asor Anyimadu-Antwi, the immediate past NUHOPSA President, Mrs. Theresa Agbemadzo, a past NUHOPSA President, Mrs. Augustina Dowuona-Hammond, founder of HOPSA UK.

Others were Mrs. Aba Brew-Hammond, Mrs. Cecilia Dorcas Ampadu, Mrs. Agnes Koranteng, Mrs. Cecilia Donkor-Fordwor, Mrs. Elisabeth Ofori-Kuragu and Mrs. Elizabeth Baffoe-Bonnie.

To show solidarity, partner associations, including APSUHOPSA-KNUST, SLOPSA-Kumasi, and APPSA-Kumasi also graced the occasion.

Members of the Association in the Diaspora also joined the celebration, sending their heartfelt wishes and fond memories from different corners of the world.

In a world that is constantly evolving, the celebration was a reminder that some bonds remain unbreakable, and the memories forged within the walls of an educational institution can shape lives in remarkable ways.

GNA

