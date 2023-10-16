Adom Praiz choirs edition slated for October 29

By Simon Asare

Accra, Oct. 16, GNA – Some of the finest choir groups in Ghana will light up the Perez Dome on Sunday, October 29, 2023, with amazing choral performances at the annual Adom Praiz gospel music concert.

It would be the first time over 10 choir groups would be on the same stage to ignite the spirit of praise among patrons as they exalt God.

The choir groups to perform at this year’s Adom Praiz include Bethal Revival Choir, Voice of Triumph, The New Song, Cedar Mountain, Destiny Songs, Team Eternity, CT Praise, Harmonious, and the Multimedia Choir, among others.

Speaking at the launch of the event at the Cafe Bar Noir in Accra, Mr. Josh Tigo, the Channels Manager at Adom, said, “We are excited about embarking on another journey of worship and praise like no other. Over the past decade, we have witnessed the transformative power of this annual gathering.

“This event has inspired others to follow in our footsteps, but as pioneers of the worship music festival, we always try to elevate our programming every year,” he said.

Mr. Tigo added that this choir’s edition is expected to unite the Christian community for a singular praise music festival.

He expressed gratitude to all the choir groups we have accepted to join their gospel music festival, which would be an unforgettable experience.

Reverend Efua Effe, Music Director at Voices of Triumph, Action Chapel International (Spintex), who spoke on behalf of choral groups, lauded the Multimedia Group for bringing together some of the best choirs in the country.

“We want to thank Multimedia for this opportunity. This event will bring hearts and minds together while breaking the barriers of denomination. It wouldn’t be a competition among various choirs, but just fellowship and unity,” she said.

With standard tickets going for GHC70, some sponsors of this year’s Adom Praiz include Franko Trading, Access Bank, Piwak, Kelmed Pharmaceuticals, and SEED, among others.

GNA

