Holy Family Catholic Church promotes fitness through health walk

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, Oct 21, GNA – Members of the Holy Family Catholic Church, Mataheko, Saturday engaged in some physical activities to stay fit.

The exercise-health walk and aerobics- were aimed at raising awareness on the benefits of exercising the body as well as fostering unity among the people of Mataheko and its environs.

The walk started at exactly 6:30am from the Church premises at Mataheko, through to the Anglican Church’s Junction, to the Flamingo-Russia Road, and back to the starting point.

The exercise, which formed part of the 75th anniversary celebration of the Church is under the theme, “75 years of Catholic faith in Mataheko: Repositioning the Youth for Future Gains.”

Mr Daniel Dickson Dogbe, the Parish Pastoral Council (PPC) Chair, Holy Family Catholic Church, said the Church targeted the youth for future developments, stating that the future belonged to the youth, hence the need to prepare them for the future.

He added, “this anniversary centres more on the youth, so as part of the anniversary, the planning committee together with the PPC has put together this health walk and aerobic exercise.”

Mr Dogbe said the Church had established a French school and two others to help shape the youth in the locality.

He added that it also had a project that supported the needy and the aged, indicating that as part of the anniversary celebration, the Church would be reaching out to the poor and the needy within the Church and its environs.

“Our 75th anniversary celebration is a significant milestone for our parish, and we believe these events will not only bring joy to our members, but also positively impact our entire community,” Mr Dogbe added.

GNA

