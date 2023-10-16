Great Olympics wallop Accra Lions to go top of the league

By Simon Asare

Accra, Oct. 16, GNA – Accra Great Olympics continued their unbeaten start to the 2023/24 betPawa Ghana Premier League after beating Accra Lions 3-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

The “Dade Boys” who have not conceded a goal so far this season have accumulated nine points, same as Bofoakwa Tano and FC Sarmatex 1996.

Great Olympics, who secured two wins and three from their five matches, occupy the top spot by virtue of their better goal difference.

Great Olympics made a blistering start to the game and scored their first goal in the 11th minute through Michael Yeboah, who tapped home from close range.

Accra Lions were shambolic in the defence and were punished two minutes later as Yeboah scored his second of the day after mixing up in the Lions defence.

Matters got worse for Accra Lions as Emmanuel Atwi scored the third goal of the Great Olympics on the quarter-hour mark with a ferocious strike in the penalty box.

Great Olympics were very dominant in the first half and could have scored more goals, but Accra Lions goalkeeper Daniel Afful made some saves to prevent further disaster.

The start of the second half was more like the first half, as Great Olympics maintained dominance over their opponent.

Great Olympics striker Michael Osei, who tormented the Accra Lions defence with his size, nearly scored his team’s fourth goal, but his effort tipped off the post.

Accra Lions, on the other hand, struggled to create any clear-cut chances as they were kept at bay by the solid Great Olympics defence.

Great Olympics had several chances to add to their tally but couldn’t capitalise as they ended the game with a 3-0 victory.

GNA







Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

