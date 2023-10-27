Government urged to address health challenges of Akosombo Dam spillage victims

By Patrick Obeng

Tema, Oct. 27, GNA – Nii Tetteh Oglie II, Chief of Kpone Nmlitsakpo, has called on the government to take decisive actions to address the looming health danger posed to communities affected by spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

He said he had monitored with concern the levels of devastation the spillage had caused as it had destroyed property and displaced many people, disrupting their lives.

Nii Oglie made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kpone Nmlitsakpo, near Tema on Thursday.

He said reports from the area indicated that cases of water-borne diseases such as cholera and typhoid were on the increase in the affected areas and the contamination of sources of water was due to the flooding poses an imminent risk to the lives and the health of the people.

Nii Oglie called for the immediate provision of clean and safe water and health personnel to the affected communities to save lives.

He said: “The hearts of the people of Kpone Nmlisstakpo in particular, and Ghana as a whole go out to those who have experienced losses, damages and displacement as a result of the devastating flood.”

Nii Oglie suggested a public health education and awareness campaign on water purification, sanitation and hygiene practices to prevent the outbreak of water borne diseases.

“I believe that your prompt action and collaboration with relevant stakeholders will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the affected residents and prevent further harm,” Nii Oglie added.

GNA

