Court upholds interim injunction on Ga Manye Naa Dedei Omaedru III’s funeral rites

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Oct. 27, GNA – An Accra High Court has restrained the organisers of the funeral rites of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, from going ahead with the activities for the next 10 days.

This follows the interim injunction filed by seven members from the family of the paramount queenmother.

The court, therefore, ordered that: “The Defendants/Respondents, or the Funeral Committee, chaired by Nii Otintor II, all members of the committee, their privies, workmen, assigns and all persons working through them, are restrained from handling, organising, touching performing or dealing with the remains of Naa Dedei Omaedru III, in any manner for a period of 10 days.”

The plaintiffs in the case are: Nuumo Emmanuel T. Antia We, Head of the Antie We of Kpone, Nii Addey Oba-Aasaa II, Ankobea of Antie We of Kpone, Shippi Antie I, Saduase Shippi Kpone and Charles Nii Kotey Kotey, Head of Naa Dedei Omaedru We Family of Faase, Accra.

Others are Asafoatse Nii Kotey Ga II, Oseahene of Ga Manye Stool and Principal Elder of the Naa Dedei Omaedru We of Faase Accra, Michael Nii Ofei Danso of unnumbered House Accra, Principal Elder of Naa Dedei Omaedru We of Faase, Accra, and Naa Yomofio, Linguist of Ga Manye Naa Dedei Omaedru We.

The Ga Manye died in December 2022.

Her final funeral rites were scheduled from Sunday, October 15, 2023 to Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Ga Traditional Council on Wednesday, October 25, revised its directive on the closure of shops ahead of preparations for the final funeral rites of their queen mother.

The Council previously directed that all offices and shops in the Central Business District in the Greater Accra Region will be closed for three days from October 26 to October 29, 2023.

But the Council in a new statement directed that offices and businesses be closed only on Saturday, October 28, 2023 and not as the previously announced three-day directive.

GNA

