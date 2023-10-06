GNA’s Kenneth Odeng Adade to contest for SWAG Deputy Secretary General position

Accra, Oct. 06, GNA – Mr. Kenneth Odeng Adade – Editor at the Ghana News Agency (GNA) has filed to vie for the position of Deputy Secretary General of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).

The elections, scheduled for Saturday, October 21, would see Mr. Odeng Adade contest Mr. Joseph Mensah Oti-Asirifi for the position.

Mr. Odeng Adade has contributed to the progress of Sports in Ghana, having served as the Press Officer of the Ghana Olympic Committee and currently the Deputy Secretary of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation.

He is also the Head of Media for the Armwrestling Federation of Africa and an Administrator for the Ghana Armwrestling Federation.

He is an experienced Sports Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the public relations and communications industry.

The respected Sports Journalist has a strong background in Crisis Communications, Journalism, Media Relations, and Storytelling.

He holds a Master’s Degree in Global Sports Management from Seoul National University in South Korea.

Meanwhile, veteran sports journalists and incumbent Mr. Kwabena Yeboah and Charles Osei Asibey would contest for the President and Secretary General respectively unopposed, whilst former Asante Kotoko Board Member Madam Evelyn Nsiah Asare face Graphic Sports Editor Maurice Quansah for the Vice President slot.

Mrs. Mavis Amanor of the Multimedia Group would contest for the Women’s Commissioner, while Ghana Broadcasting Corporation

Tilda Elinam Acolor, Franklin Anane Gyimah, Kyei Manu and Augustine Kwabena Ohene-Bampoe seek a ticket as Executive Committee Members.

Owuraku Nsiah who works with Sikka FM in the Ashanti Region would contest for the treasury position.

GNA

