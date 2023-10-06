Lawyer, chief in court over $200,000 land deal

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Oct. 6, GNA – Bright Oblitei Akwetey, a lawyer and Nii Okang Duamro Nmashie III, Teshie Mankralo, have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court on charges of conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding by false pretences.

Akwetey,74, and Nii Nmashie, 52, have been accused of collecting $200,000 from a businessman under the pretext of selling a parcel of land at Okpoi Gonno to him.

The land is to be developed for showcasing vehicles.

The two have denied the charges.

The court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah admitted them to bail in the sum of GHC 1-million Ghana cedis each and three sureties each.

They are expected to reappear on October 27, 2023.

The prosecution, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Maxwell Oppong, said the complainant, Zafer Halaby, was the Managing Director of Automotive Genuine Parts Supplies Limited (AGPS).

DSP Oppong said Akwetey resided at East Legon while Nii Nmashie III, the head of Numo Nmashie family of Teshie, resided at Teshie.

The prosecution said in 2019, the complainant’s Company entered a dealership agreement with a company in China to order newly built Chinese cars called “BAIC SENOVA” under various categories of Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and off-road car versions for sale in Ghana.

The prosecutor said in furtherance of the agreement, the complainant’s Company took delivery samples of the vehicles of various kinds in 2019, 2020, and 2021, on a trial basis.

It said per the agreement, it was required of the complainant’s company to build a show room to showcase the specimen or samples of the various vehicles for viewing by prospective buyers.

The prosecution said hence the complainant decided to look for land at a suitable location on the fast-growing industrial hub on the Spintex road for building the showroom.

It said in the process, the complainant identified a parcel of land, which was shown to the complainant by one Jasper, who claimed to be an agent for the Numo Nmashie Family of Teshie.

The prosecution told the court that the said Jasper allegedly informed the complainant that the land belonged to Numo Nmashie family of Teshie and mentioned Akwetey as the family solicitor, who could fast-track the acquisition of the land.

It said after several discussions between the parties and their lawyers at Akwetey’s

chambers at Kasoa and in the presence of Nii Nmashie, both accused persons demanded and collected $200,000 as financial commitment for the sale of the land.

The prosecution said the two accused persons allegedly issued receipts acknowledging payment.

The two accused persons, thereafter, showed several lands in the same vicinity to the complainant through their agent, which turned out to be legitimate properties of individuals, the prosecution said.

The court heard that the said land in issue belonged to Regimanuel Gray Limited.

The prosecution said the complainant demanded a refund of the money and

withdrawal of the Dealership Agreement by the Chinese Company.

It said the accused persons failed to pay the refund hence the complainant reported the matter to the Police.

The prosecution said Akwetey admitted the offence and requested that he should be given a month to refund the money, but he failed.

It said Nii Nmashie III was arrested on August 21, 2023.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

