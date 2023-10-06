CAF Confed Cup: Dreams FC paired with Nigeria’s Rivers United and two others

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Oct. 6, GNA – Ghana’s sole representative in the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup, Dreams FC has been paired with Nigeria’s Rivers United, Club Africain from Tunisia, and Angolan club APC Lobito in Group C.

The official draw for the Group Stages was conducted on Friday, October 6, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Dreams FC would be making its debut appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup and seek to advance to the next stage of the continental competition.

The Ghanaian club qualified after winning the MTN FA Cup and also eliminated Kallon FC from Sierra Leone 3-2 on aggregate in the final phase of the preliminary round.

The Mauves and Yellow made history as the first Ghanaian team to progress to the group stage since 2012 after Berekum Chelsea.

Below is the full draw;

Group A

• USMA

• Future FC

• SuperSport United

• Al Hilal

Group B

• Zamalek SC

• Sagrada

• SOAR

• Abu Salim

Group C

• Rivers United

• Club Africain

• Dreams FC

• APC Lobito

Group D

• RS Berkane

• Diables Noirs

• Stade Malien

• Sekhukhune

GNA

