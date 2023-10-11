Ghana has lost a stalwart servant – President eulogises Owusu Adjapong

By Stephen Asante

Accra, Oct. 11, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Mr. Felix Owusu Adjapong, a former Minister of State.

The deceased, he said, served the nation well.

“The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Ghana have lost a stalwart servant, but we are hopeful that we shall meet him again in Heaven.”

This was contained in a tribute by the President posted on his Facebook page.

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Akyem Swedru, Majority Leader and Minister of Energy, was confirmed dead on Wednesday, October 04, 2023, aged 79.

He was a member of the Second, Third and Fourth Parliament of Ghana, and also served as the Minister of Transport and Communications as well as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

“My wife, Rebecca, the First Lady, and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies to his widow, children, family, to the NPP, and to the people of Akyem Swedru, Eastern Region and Ghana on the loss of this distinguished son of Ghana,” the President mourned.

“May the Good Lord bless him, and give him a peaceful place of abode. Amen!!”

The loss of the former Minister of State comes on the heels of the passing of two other prominent Ghanaians – Mrs. Theresah Kufour, former First Lady, and Mr. E.T. Mensah, former MP for Ningo-Prampram and Minister of State.

GNA

