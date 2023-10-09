Ghana expresses deep concern over escalation of violence between Israel and Palestine

Accra, Oct 9, GNA – Ghana says it is deeply concerned over the escalation of violence between Israel and Palestine.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Government of Ghana was deeply saddened and shocked by ongoing events in Israel where Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip infiltrated into southern Israel to attack innocent Israeli civilians amid a barrage of rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip.

It said Ghana unequivocally condemned the attacks and called on the Hamas leadership to immediately cease the attacks and withdraw its militants from southern Israel.

“While Ghana affirms its support for Israel’s right to exist and defend itself, it calls on the Israeli Government to exercise restraint in its response to Hamas’ attacks,” the statement said.

“Ghana takes this opportunity to call on the two sides to the Israel-Palestinian conflict to return to the negotiation table.”

GNA

